WATCH: Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking deal

Como's new signing Dele Alli has sent a message to fans.

After successful trials, the former Tottenham and Everton midfielder has signed an 18-month deal to 2026, with the option for another 12 months.

In a welcome video, Alli said: "I'm Dele and I want to tell you that I can't wait to see you at the stadium. Ciao!"

Before the deal was confirmed, Como coach Cesc Fabregas laid out his plans for the midfielder.

He said, "He has been out for a long time and now he is working with us, his arrival in Como is a desire of the club. I see him well in the role of Nico Paz. We are trying to help him recover and return to a high level, then the club will make a decision."