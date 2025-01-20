Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover

WATCH: Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking deal

Carlos Volcano
Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking deal
Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking dealComo/Facebook
Como's new signing Dele Alli has sent a message to fans.

After successful trials, the former Tottenham and Everton midfielder has signed an 18-month deal to 2026, with the option for another 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a welcome video, Alli said: "I'm Dele and I want to tell you that I can't wait to see you at the stadium. Ciao!"

 

 

Before the deal was confirmed, Como coach Cesc Fabregas laid out his plans for the midfielder.

He said, "He has been out for a long time and now he is working with us, his arrival in Como is a desire of the club. I see him well in the role of Nico Paz. We are trying to help him recover and return to a high level, then the club will make a decision."

 

Dele Alli
Dele AlliComo/Facebook

 

 

Mentions
Serie AAlli DeleComoEvertonTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Como coach Cesc: Where I plan to play Alli
Como move for Man Utd fullback Malacia
Alli wins contract offer from Como