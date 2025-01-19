Como coach Cesc: Where I plan to play Alli

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has explained where he sees Dele Alli fitting into his system.

Sky Italia says after training with Como since Christmas week, the former Tottenham and Everton midfielder is being offered a contract by the Serie A club.

The deal will run to June 2026, with the option of another 12 months.

Meanwhile, Cesc said on Saturday: "He's working with us, he hasn't played a match in a long time. He's back to breathing the air of a team. In Marbella he worked a bit with the group, it was a request from the club to bring him with us. We'll see.

"I see him in the role of Nico Paz, who is a very important player for us. We're here to help him, we hope he can return to his former self."