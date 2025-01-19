Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Como coach Cesc: Where I plan to play Alli

Paul Vegas
Como coach Cesc: Where I plan to play Alli
Como coach Cesc: Where I plan to play AlliTribalfootball
Como coach Cesc Fabregas has explained where he sees Dele Alli fitting into his system.

Sky Italia says after training with Como since Christmas week, the former Tottenham and Everton midfielder is being offered a contract by the Serie A club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The deal will run to June 2026, with the option of another 12 months.

Meanwhile, Cesc said on Saturday: "He's working with us, he hasn't played a match in a long time. He's back to breathing the air of a team. In Marbella he worked a bit with the group, it was a request from the club to bring him with us. We'll see. 

"I see him in the role of Nico Paz, who is a very important player for us. We're here to help him, we hope he can return to his former self."

Mentions
Serie AFabregas CescComoEvertonTottenhamPremier LeagueAlli DeleFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Como move for Man Utd fullback Malacia
Alli wins contract offer from Como
Como coach Cesc targeting THREE Barcelona players this month