Napoli chief Manna denies title pressure on Conte

Napoli sports director Giovanni Manna insists there's no title pressure on coach Antonio Conte.

Defeat to Como on the weekend saw Napoli surrender the Serie A leadership to Inter Milan, with the two teams to meet later this week.

Manna told Sportmediaset: "Being at the top was not our goal, the team did well to get there and now we want to maintain that position. But without defeatism in case this does not happen.

"We are laying the foundations for an important future. We must be proud of the path we have taken and face Inter with lightness: we are facing a team built to win.

"I think it's a fact, we don't want to put pressure on our opponents. We've earned the chance to play this match with passion and determination. Nothing will destroy all the good we've done so far."