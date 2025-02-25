Tribal Football
Most Read
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Man Utd are receiving weekly updates on Osimhen and Gyokeres ahead of the summer window
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
AC Milan management choose to sell THREE of Scudetto-winning team

Stamaccioni: Como coach Cesc has Conte, Mourinho qualities

Carlos Volcano
Stamaccioni: Como coach Cesc has Conte, Mourinho qualities
Stamaccioni: Como coach Cesc has Conte, Mourinho qualitiesAction Plus
Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni admits he's a fan of Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc is being celebrated this week after guiding Como to a surprise win against Antonio Conte's Napoli on the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stramaccioni told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's difficult to say exactly what each coach has taken from his teachers when he was a player, but I can certainly say what I saw in them: from Conte I certainly see in Fabregas the request for intensity, the hammering of his boys with or without the ball to pursue what they have to do.

"Of (Jose) Mourinho? I would definitely say the management and empathy that you can feel around Cesc's locker room, the heart that beats on that bench where a single block between coach, staff and players form a united team that has only one goal: to follow its leader and go win all together. 

"And in this Fabregas also makes use of key elements, charismatic in the locker room and faithful to the project like (Pepe) Reina, exactly as Mourinho had in every locker room, from Ricardo Carvalho to Materazzi, just to name a few of his most faithful. I don't know if you noticed the circle at the end of the match where in an explosion of joy Cesc rewarded his boys publicly...

"As an ideal environment? Absolutely yes. He found himself in the right place at the right time, with a project that enriches our Serie A and a reality that, thanks to its philosophy, can aspire to give us a fascinating football history, as fascinating as the shores of the lake."

Mentions
Serie AConte AntonioFabregas CescInterNapoliMourinho JoseComo
Related Articles
Stramaccioni surprised by Napoli performance in Como defeat
Paz assures Como fans after 5-star Napoli performance
Atalanta coach Gasperini talks up title chances after defeating Empoli