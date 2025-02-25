Stamaccioni: Como coach Cesc has Conte, Mourinho qualities

Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni admits he's a fan of Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc is being celebrated this week after guiding Como to a surprise win against Antonio Conte's Napoli on the weekend.

Stramaccioni told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's difficult to say exactly what each coach has taken from his teachers when he was a player, but I can certainly say what I saw in them: from Conte I certainly see in Fabregas the request for intensity, the hammering of his boys with or without the ball to pursue what they have to do.

"Of (Jose) Mourinho? I would definitely say the management and empathy that you can feel around Cesc's locker room, the heart that beats on that bench where a single block between coach, staff and players form a united team that has only one goal: to follow its leader and go win all together.

"And in this Fabregas also makes use of key elements, charismatic in the locker room and faithful to the project like (Pepe) Reina, exactly as Mourinho had in every locker room, from Ricardo Carvalho to Materazzi, just to name a few of his most faithful. I don't know if you noticed the circle at the end of the match where in an explosion of joy Cesc rewarded his boys publicly...

"As an ideal environment? Absolutely yes. He found himself in the right place at the right time, with a project that enriches our Serie A and a reality that, thanks to its philosophy, can aspire to give us a fascinating football history, as fascinating as the shores of the lake."