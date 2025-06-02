Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Tether chief Ardoino: Juventus board won't let us fund club's transfer plans!

Carlos Volcano
Tether chief Ardoino: Juventus board won't let us fund club's transfer plans!
Tether chief Ardoino: Juventus board won't let us fund club's transfer plans!Action Plus
Tether chief exec Paolo Ardoino has pleaded with the board to allow them to help fund Juventus' summer transfer spend.

Tether have bought into the club, but Ardoino has taken to social media to reveal the board has not approved the stable coin company assisting in funding their transfer plands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adroino posted: "Since Tether announced its investment in Juventus, and especially in recent days, following the growing frustrations of the fans on the current state of the team, many of you have asked me when Tether will 'raise the grain' to support Juventus, buy new players etc... Tether can't wait to be able to participate in the growth and future of the team."

Ardoino continued: "But to date the company has not even allowed Tether to participate in the capital increase announced a month ago. We simply cannot contribute if we are not allowed by the company. It is truly a shame to leave aside willing members who could invest significantly to help make Juventus Great again.

"I hope that at least the money from my ticket in the stands can help support the management's expenses...

"Make Juventus Great Again MJGA".

Mentions
Serie AJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Salihamidzic, Chiellini to follow Comolli at Juventus as shake-up continues
Comolli named new Juventus general manager
AC Milan chief Tare tables offer to Allegri