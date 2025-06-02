Tether chief Ardoino: Juventus board won't let us fund club's transfer plans!

Tether chief exec Paolo Ardoino has pleaded with the board to allow them to help fund Juventus' summer transfer spend.

Tether have bought into the club, but Ardoino has taken to social media to reveal the board has not approved the stable coin company assisting in funding their transfer plands.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adroino posted: "Since Tether announced its investment in Juventus, and especially in recent days, following the growing frustrations of the fans on the current state of the team, many of you have asked me when Tether will 'raise the grain' to support Juventus, buy new players etc... Tether can't wait to be able to participate in the growth and future of the team."

Ardoino continued: "But to date the company has not even allowed Tether to participate in the capital increase announced a month ago. We simply cannot contribute if we are not allowed by the company. It is truly a shame to leave aside willing members who could invest significantly to help make Juventus Great again.

"I hope that at least the money from my ticket in the stands can help support the management's expenses...

"Make Juventus Great Again MJGA".