Salihamidzic, Chiellini to follow Comolli at Juventus as shake-up continues

Juventus' management shake-up won't end with new general manager Damien Comolli.

Comolli was named new GM by Juve on Sunday, with a sports director appointment also on the agenda.

Tuttosport says Juve have several names under consideration, including former AC Milan director Ricky Massara.

Also being discussed is ex-Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic, who has been out of football since leaving the German giants over 18 months.

Meanwhile, Juve great and former captain Giorgio Chiellini is also set to enjoy an internal promotion to a more operational role.