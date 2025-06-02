Tribal Football
Comolli named new Juventus general manager
Damien Comolli has joined Juventus as new general manager.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham sporting director moves to Juve after a spell as president of Toulouse. Comolli resigned from TFC in May.

"I am thrilled and privileged to join a Club distinguished by its history, identity and ambitious vision,” Comolli said in a statement published on the Juventus website. 

“From the very first day, I will dedicate my experience to Juventus with the ultimate goal of achieving victory — just as Juventus is meant to, and as our fans rightfully expect.”

Juve chief exec Maurizio Scanavino added: “We are delighted to welcome Damien and extend our best wishes for his journey with us. His expertise and professionalism will play a crucial role in Juventus’ path to continued strength and growth.”

 

