AC Milan chief Tare tables offer to Allegri

AC Milan sports chief Igli Tare is in advanced talks with Max Allegri about a coaching return.

Barely 72 hours after his appointment, Tare has made a move for Allegri, tabling a three-year contract to the former Rossonero coach.

Allegri sat out last season after his controversial dismissal in the aftermath of a passionate Coppa Italia celebration with Juventus.

Tare, reports TMW, has decided Sergio Conceicao needs to be moved out and replaced by a more experienced Serie A coach.

After initially making an attempt for Antonio Conte at Napoli, the Albanian has now focused on Allegri with the Milan board confident their offer will be accepted.

