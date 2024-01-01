Tribal Football
Taremi delighted with winning home Inter Milan debut

Mehdi Taremi says there's more to come from him at Inter Milan.

The Iran striker created Inter's opener for Matteo Darmian in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lecce.

Taremi later said: "I'm very happy to be here as an Inter player, it was incredible to take the field at San Siro, a stadium that I knew well and which supported me.

"All my teammates came to me for this first match and I appreciated it a lot."

"After pre-season I had an injury. I know I'm not at my best yet, but I'm working my best to be at 100%, today it was very important for me to be able to play the full 90 minutes."

