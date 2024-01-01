Berti excited by new Inter Milan pair Zielinski, Taremi

Berti impressed by Bosman additions Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Even with the possible arrivals of Samardzic and Fofana at Milan, I think Inter have the strongest midfield.
"The Rossoneri are undergoing a major transition. Particularly with the change in coach.
“Meanwhile, Inzaghi can rely on a proven and stable midfield, and has also added a player of the calibre of Zielinski.
“I believe the Pole will become fundamental to this team.
“And he’ll allow Calhanoglu or Mkhitaryan to take a breather if necessary.
“And we can’t forget about how the high number of matches will force more rotations.
“Scudetti are won in midfield. I know the role well. And it’s another reason why the Nerazzurri remain ahead of everyone else this season.
“Barella remains my favourite player. But I must confess I’ve already fallen in love with Taremi – he’s incredible!”