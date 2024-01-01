Berti excited by new Inter Milan pair Zielinski, Taremi

Inter Milan hero Nicola Berti is excited about the way the club is assembling this season's team.

Berti impressed by Bosman additions Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Even with the possible arrivals of Samardzic and Fofana at Milan, I think Inter have the strongest midfield.

"The Rossoneri are undergoing a major transition. Particularly with the change in coach.

“Meanwhile, Inzaghi can rely on a proven and stable midfield, and has also added a player of the calibre of Zielinski.

“I believe the Pole will become fundamental to this team.

“And he’ll allow Calhanoglu or Mkhitaryan to take a breather if necessary.

“And we can’t forget about how the high number of matches will force more rotations.

“Scudetti are won in midfield. I know the role well. And it’s another reason why the Nerazzurri remain ahead of everyone else this season.

“Barella remains my favourite player. But I must confess I’ve already fallen in love with Taremi – he’s incredible!”