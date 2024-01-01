Tribal Football
Inter Milan blow as Taremi suffers injury setback
Inter Milan risk losing Mehdi Taremi for the remainder of the month.

The Iran striker has been outstanding in preseason, but has suffered a hamstring strain.

Inter say he will be out for "2-3 weeks", with Miguel Bucci, head of orthopedics and traumatology, reporting:  "It can happen to someone who is 22 and someone who is 32.

"The strain is a small injury, in a week he will have new tests but if it stays like this it will be a small injury for a player who has changed his method or due to the workload. 

"2-3 weeks, you should never force your return. If the tests confirm that it's a strain, I think this will be the timing."

It means Taremi is out of the opening season game against Genoa, but could make the clash with Lecce the following week on August 24.

