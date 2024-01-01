Inter Milan striker Taremi: Ali Daei and Persepolis so important in my career

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi admits Iranian legend Ali Daei had a big influence on his career.

Taremi discussed his rise in the game at a sponsor's function over the weekend.

He said: "If I wasn't a football player I think I would have become a policeman, probably a detective."

Taremi then spoke of Ali Daei inviting him to join Persepolis.

"For me this moment was fundamental, it was perfect to be able to play for such an important club in Iran. He was one of the best scorers of all time, after Cristiano Ronaldo; he is a legend for us."

In closing, Taremi also said: "My family has been fundamental: no matter how I play on the pitch or how it's going off the pitch, they are always on my side and rooting for me. Teammates must be like brothers: we fight together and we share joys and difficult moments with them.

"We spend more time together than with our families and this creates a deep bond; team to victory, year after year."