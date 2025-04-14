Tare to meet with Furlani as AC Milan terms finalised

Igli Tare is firming as AC Milan's new sporting director.

The former Lazio football chief is due to meet with Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the summit will be held either today or tomorrow, with Tare now ever closer to agreeing to join the Rossoneri.

Now off contract and free from any obligations, the Albanian is ready to take up the position immediately, rather than wait until the end of the season.

Tare met with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and director Zlatan Ibrahimovic six weeks ago in London and this week's meeting is expected to be around finalising his contract.

As for the coaching position, it's suggested Tare will move for Max Allegri to replace Sergio Conceicao, who is expected to be moved out at season's end.