Maignan calm about AC Milan contract situation

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan says he's happy with his contract situation.

The France international has a deal to 2026.

But after yesterday's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, Maignan said: "I'm fine here, I always give everything to the shirt.

"But right now I don't want to talk about the contract – my personal situation is not important at this moment."

He added, "It's not an easy moment for the club and for everyone. But I think it will serve as experience for the future. This is a team that never gives up. Whatever the outcome."

