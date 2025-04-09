Moggi declares: AC Milan NEED Tare

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says AC Milan lack leadership on and off the pitch.

Moggi also has questioned the spirit inside the Rossoneri dressing room..

He told Libero: "It's a group of great soloists who don't connect with each other, who could win against anyone but also lose. Among other things, the Rossoneri don't know how to approach the game like a great team, especially in the first half they often go behind and suffer against their opponent, giving the impression that they didn't enter the field with the right mindset.

"Then, once goaded and whistled at by the fans, they react and at least manage not to lose, as on the occasion of the 2-2 with Fiorentina.

"The phenomenon probably depends on a lack of self-esteem in the group, due to an insecure and not very credible leadership of the coach, with (coach Sergio) Conceiçao who already has his head elsewhere. Furthermore, Milan is not even supported by a capable club: there is no manager with charisma who is credible in the environment due to his past.

"A great club, and Milan certainly is, needs to be guided. There was (Paolo) Maldini but inexplicably he was ousted, (Fabio) Paratici was feared and now not anymore... The only manager who could be right for Milan, due to his past both on the pitch and behind the desk, is (Igli) Tare, given how he was able to lift a dying Lazio, bringing it back to the level of the greats."