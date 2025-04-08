Lazio president Lotito talks up Baroni contract and Isaksen form

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lazio president Claudio Lotito says a new contract is planned for coach Marco Baroni.

Speaking with Il Messaggero, Lotito says Baroni has done enough to warrant a new deal.

He said, "Now Baroni has understood that rotations are the secret to success. The three-year project started with Baroni and will end with him.

"We will renew his contract."

Lotito also commented on the form of winger Gustav Isaksen.

He added, "We have built a team of fighters. We bet on Gustav in unsuspecting times, we are convinced that he is a great player and that he still has potential for growth together with many other players who have recently arrived at Lazio."

