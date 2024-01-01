Tribal Football
Tardelli convinced Frattesi can be Inter Milan first-choice

Italy World Cup winner Marco Tardelli admits he's a fan of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Tardelli feels Frattesi can establish himself in Inter's midfield this season.

“Frattesi needs trust from Inter, too. There aren’t many players like him,” Tardelli told Gazzetta.

“Inzaghi has many strong players. The trio in midfield—Barella, Calhanoglu, and Mkhitaryan—is a certainty. I can’t tell Simone who to play, but everyone’s seeing what Frattesi is doing. He makes a difference, and he deserves trust.

“He’s one of the new midfielders who knows how to be in the right place at the right time. The goal he scored with his chest against Israel proves it. He’s always there. He knows how to make late runs and play vertically. He attacks, defends and scores crucial goals. He was decisive last season despite not being a starter. He has great courage.”

