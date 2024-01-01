Calhanoglu makes clear Inter Milan commitment

Hakan Calhanoglu says he's fully committed to Inter Milan.
The Turkey midfielder insists he's happily settled with the Nerazzurri.
“I received offers in the past months, but I said I wanted to stay at Inter, who didn’t want to let me go anyway. As I said, it was not in my power,” Calhanoglu confirmed.
“I’ll try to play at the highest level possible. As for the national team, I want to play my 100th game with Turkey, which has always been my target.
"If the body wants and makes it, I hope to continue my football career for as long as possible.”