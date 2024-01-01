AC Milan legend Maldini: Serie A deserves greater respect

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini says Serie A deserves better press.

Maldini insists the league remains among the best in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The league is not highly rated, but technically, tactically, and in terms of knowledge, it’s in the top three,” said Maldini.

“Inter are the best-equipped team, then there have been many changes among the opponents, who will need a bit of time to put the team together. Milan finished second last season and are a candidate.

"Juventus brought reinforcements, like Napoli and Roma. These are the teams fighting for the title.”