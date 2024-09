Asllani discusses Inter Milan role

Kristjan Asllani has revealed a change of role at Inter Milan.

The Albania midfielder says he now plays in a more advanced position and is expected to contribute goals.

He said, “Marcelo Brozovic played at Inter, and then I played in his role.

“When I’m (with the national team) I have more freedom. When I play closer to goal, it’s easier for me.

“But I haven’t scored many goals.”