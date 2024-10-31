Tacchinardi slams "embarrassing" Juventus after Parma draw

Alessio Tacchinardi has slammed Juventus after their 2-2 draw with Parma.

The former Juventus midfielder began with Danilo's difficulties in recent weeks.

He said: "It's okay to defend at this moment (as Thiago Motta did in the post-match) a player in glaring difficulty, he himself apologised 4-5 times at the Stadium because he made glaring errors."

On the benching of Kenan Yildiz, Tacchinardi continued: "It's not right that a boy who scored two goals at San Siro (against Inter Milan) should be out, especially in a match that you have to win because Inter won and Napoli is falling away. An honestly embarrassing match at times. I played, if I see a boy in such great mental difficulty (like Danilo) I leave him out..."

On Parma, he also said: "They play a style of football in which they attack vertically well, with balls behind the defenders that cause problems... However, defensively Juventus were objectively embarrassing."