Moggi questions Vlahovic's future with Motta's Juventus

Former Juventus GM Luciano Moggi believes Dusan Vlahovic isn't in the long-term plans of coach Thiago Motta.

Moggi was reflecting on the 4-4 draw between Juventus and Inter Milan in Sunday's Derby d'Italia.

He wrote for Libero: "A match full of errors, especially defensive ones, which in the end, probably annoyed, first of all, the two coaches, also making people's minds flash the idea that Napoli can win this championship.

"Yildiz's initial benching caused a stir and even more so his call to replace Vlahovic when the team was losing 4-3: many wondered why Vlahovic was removed. On this topic we give you our modest opinion which could also be close to the coach's thoughts.

"Thiago's Juventus is based on an attack with Vlahovic in the centre who, being strong in the air, should be fueled by crosses from the wings: Cambiaso (Gonzalez) and Conceicao on the right, Yildiz on the left. The matches played so far say that the right wing works, the left less so because Yildiz, being more inclined to skip past opponents with his dribbling, slows down the game and serves the attacker little: this could be the reason for his initial benching, with Weah in his place, the American being more inclined to roam on the wing and play alongside Vlahovic.

"His previous performances on the wing, which were not exactly exceptional, help us in this evaluation, and they probably could have convinced the manager to use him differently, supporting his characteristics more, as a false nine, perhaps thinking more about creating numerical superiority up front, taking advantage of his sprint and his ability to skip past a man and shoot at goal.

"It seems Thiago Motta doesn't like Dusan Vlahovic that much."