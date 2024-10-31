Parma coach Pecchia admits "anger" after Juventus draw

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia admitted some frustration after their 2-2 draw at Juventus on Wednesday night.

Enrico del Prato and Simon Sohn struck in the first-half for Parma, with Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah both finding equalisers for Juve.

Afterwards, Pecchia admitted some regret they couldn't pull off the win.

Is there regret?

"Yes, it's more regret. We had a great performance against a team of this level. So yes, today there is more anger."

Why did you change Keita?

"No technical choice, then Simon had spent a lot. It was a choice in which we had to play a different game when we were ahead and needed more ball possession. I'm very happy with Keita's work, because it wasn't easy.":

What feeling does this draw leave?

"We have a great disappointment with Fiorentina, in Naples. We must get more points but the path must be the one of this evening."

Where did you put Juve in difficulty?

"I can say what we did. We tried to play quickly and attack the spaces. When we have to defend we know we can restart. In the first half we defended, but we attacked well. In the second half we found more spaces and we had to find the goal."

Why do you play better against the bigger teams?

"We wanted to keep the full-backs very high because in the low dribbling we were able to have space low and in the defensive line. If you want to dribbling you have to take risks, but it's true that we have played great games against the big teams. We must continue on this line and have our precise identity. When we deserve it we must bring home the points."