Juventus coach Motta demands more from attack after Parma draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was upbeat after their 2-2 draw at home to Parma.

Enrico del Prato and Simon Sohn struck in the first-half for Parma, with Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah both finding equalisers for Juve.

Afterwards, Motta sought to focus on the positives.

A judgment on the match?

"We want to do a lot and sometimes we can't do what we have in mind. We have to keep our balance, play with our idea, against a team that closes up and today they restarted very well with their wingers. We suffered, we went into their half of the field, they made a low block and with our errors in the final meters they restarted.

"We have to try to build forward and at the first mistake you have to take 60/70 metres back it gives a psychological advantage to the opponent. We have to do the counter-pressing immediately, otherwise they run away and go towards our goal. It means giving an advantage to the opponent."

What didn't work? On the Gatti-Danilo duo?

"During the whole match we have to bring balance to the game in the opponent's half. We often committed in the final meters and we allowed Parma to restart. Physically and psychologically we gave the opponents an advantage. On Danilo-Gatti? I looked at the team, not just them. As a team we did well and badly at times."

Did you expect more from your team?

"Tonight we wanted a different result, because we know we can do better. Today we didn't do what was necessary to win. We need to leave this game behind and recover our energy to face Udinese at our best."

The draws are starting to become many...

Today the draw is not what we wanted. This evening we did not do enough to win it, now in three days we have another match, we have to recover our players to go and make a great performance in Udine."

Did you expect more from Vlahovic?

"I expect more in the offensive phase from everyone, not just Vlahovic. In the offensive phase we could have done better. I focus a lot on our collective, that's the key to doing more. We have to do better especially in the final pass and putting the opponent in difficulty for as long as possible."

On too many technical errors...

"It's part of the game. We have very strong players who at times want to do too much and make mistakes. We have to do better and we certainly will, because we have very strong players."

How is Koopmeiners?

"Very good. We are very happy to have him with us. He has made a great effort, because he has to endure the pain."