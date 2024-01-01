Italy coach Spalletti explains calling up Monza striker Maldini

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has explained calling up Monza striker Daniel Maldini.

The son of AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, Daniel Maldini has earned a first senior call to the Azzurri squad for this week's Nations League games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spalletti said: "I only have Daniel's shots at my disposal and he has many qualities, he is a bit of a player that we are missing. He has a beautiful, enchanting play and then he holds his own in tackles, he knows how to put his nose in front of you and then it becomes difficult to catch him.

"He knows how to play very well with his back to the opposing defence: sometimes he is absent from the game but I saw him play with continuity and I found him to have grown quite significantly. Let's see what effect being here this week has on him, I am convinced that being here can create beautiful things inside him that are capable of creating the art he plays. He will be encouraged to be more consistent because sometimes he goes out of the game, I like to talk to him because it seems to me that he has important possibilities."