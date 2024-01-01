Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy call

Monza striker Daniel Maldini is delighted with a first call-up to the senior Italy squad.

Maldini learned of the call before yesterday's 1-1 draw with Roma.

He said of the draw: "We have never lacked confidence, we always lacked a little something to bring home points. Today we really gave it our all. Tonight we got a point against a great team, now we have to look for our first victory too."

Maldini continued: "I was at the camp, training had just finished and the managers told me I would be called up. I'm very happy."

Asked how his family reacted, Maldini added: "They always tell me the same things, they make me feel calm."