Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy call

Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy call
Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy callTribalfootball
Monza striker Daniel Maldini is delighted with a first call-up to the senior Italy squad.

Maldini learned of the call before yesterday's 1-1 draw with Roma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said of the draw: "We have never lacked confidence, we always lacked a little something to bring home points. Today we really gave it our all. Tonight we got a point against a great team, now we have to look for our first victory too."

Maldini continued: "I was at the camp, training had just finished and the managers told me I would be called up. I'm very happy."

Asked how his family reacted, Maldini added: "They always tell me the same things, they make me feel calm."

Mentions
Serie AMaldini DanielMonzaAS Roma
Related Articles
Roma fans continue protests at Monza
Italy coach Spalletti explains calling up Monza striker Maldini
Juric upbeat as Roma draw with Monza