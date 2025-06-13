Tribal Football
Promoted Cremonese announce coach Stroppa split

Serie A new-boys Cremonese have announced the departure of coach Giovanni Stroppa.

Despite guiding Cremonese back to Serie A last season, it's today been announced Stroppa is leaving the club.

Cremonese announced this morning:  "US Cremonese announces that, effective June 30, 2025, the professional relationship with Giovanni Stroppa will end.

"The ownership and the grey-red club sincerely thank the coach and his staff for bringing our colors back to Serie A as a culmination of the work done.

"Stroppa and his collaborators with professionalism, commitment and dedication in their daily activities have been able to make the most of a journey that began in the 2023/24 season and culminated in the promotion achieved last June 1st. Good luck Mister, thanks for the emotions shared together!"

Stroppa's announcement arrives on the same day as fellow promoted club Pisa confirmed their coach, Pippo Inzaghi's departure by mutual consent.

