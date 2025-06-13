FIGC planning all-star staff for incoming Italy coach Gattuso

Tribal Football
FIGC chiefs plan to build an all-star staff around incoming coach Rino Gattuso.

Former AC Milan, Napoli and Hajduk Split coach Gattuso is a step away from agreeing to succeed Luciano Spalletti as new Italy trainer.

TMW says Gattuso's long-term No2 Gigio Riccio will join him on staff, with FIGC also planning several high-profile appointments.

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has been offered the role of technical commissioner, which was turned down by Claudio Ranieri last week.

On Gattuso's staff, FIGC hope to add fellow Italy legends Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and potentially Fabio Cannavaro.

