Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt

AC Milan, Atletico Madrid chasing Valencia midfielder Guerra

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan, Atletico Madrid chasing Valencia midfielder Guerra
AC Milan, Atletico Madrid chasing Valencia midfielder GuerraLaLiga
AC Milan are making a move for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

Guerra missed a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, but is back on their radar this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New Atletico chief Carlos Bucera is eager to revive their pursuit for the young midfielder, but won't get a clear run.

El Chiringuito says Milan are also interested in Guerra.

For their part, Valencia are reluctant to lose Guerra, but will sell for the right price. The midfielder, meanwhile, is happy and settled at Mestalla, where he feels valued.

Mentions
LaLigaGuerra JaviAC MilanAtl. MadridValenciaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid great Modric agrees AC Milan move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd
Sacchi warns AC Milan chiefs: Modric a big gamble