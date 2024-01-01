Stramaccioni unimpressed by Spalletti for Italy defeat

Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni was left unimpressed by Luciano Spalletti's tactics for Italy last night.

The Azzurri are out of the Euros at the round of 16 after defeat to Switzerland.

Spalletti said, "Spalletti was unable to find the right suit for the characteristics of the players, there were too many changes in the formation and the right identity was not found. It seemed that the coach ran after the characteristics of the players, but he must have an idea and pursue that.

"Did he need more time? In my opinion, yes. He hasn't found the right balance, an idea he likes and a common thread. In Napoli he didn't make changes to the formation, here he hasn't found something he likes. He changed the structure of the midfield.

"He replaced Barella because it doesn't work as an attacking midfielder, but Barella has never played as an attacking midfielder at Inter. The feeling is that if you always arrive second on the ball it's because you're not in a good position. On Switzerland's first goal, Fagioli lost Freuler."