Inter Milan's Swiss goalkeeper Sommer defends Serie A after Euros shock

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer was proud of Switzerland after their shock win against Italy.

Sommer and the Swiss are now into the Euros quarterfinals.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is very positive for us, we played well against a great team and I am very happy. Our performance was excellent, so it was very difficult for Italy to get back into the game today because we were very aggressive and had quality on the ball,” said Sommer.

“If this is our performance in the next game, then we have a very good chance of doing well.”

Asked if Italian football is in crisis, Sommer added: “I don’t think so, no. Italy are a great team, but today we played really well. I know Serie A well and there is a lot of quality in this squad.”