Inter Milan defender Darmian: All Italy players disappointed

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian admits Italy's players are floored after their Euros exit.

A 2-0 defeat to Switzerland saw the defending title holders fall at the round of 16 stage.

Darmian said: “Now certainly the sense of disappointment and regret prevails, there was the desire and possibility to do better, unfortunately we did not manage to and we have to take responsibility.

“At this moment it is difficult to explain what went wrong. We can only apologise to everyone, this is all that I can say.”

Darmian added: “It is never nice to lose and unfortunately the only prevailing thought right now is disappointment.”