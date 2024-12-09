Como goalscorer Belotti: Venezia draw a good point

Como striker Andrea Belotti says they can be happy after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Venezia.

The Italy international struck as the point keeps Como outside the Serie A dropzone on goal difference.

Afterwards, Belotti said: "I'm happy to have scored, it would have been perfect if we had won and brought home the three points. I know how important I am for this team, since day one they asked me to drag a bit, to bring leadership to this group, I'm trying to do it.

"Today was difficult, the weather conditions were incredible. However, we have our identity, we try to play the ball.

"Luckily they disallowed the goal, otherwise it would have been truly dramatic. The draw, thinking about the opportunities, can be fair. We could have made some better choices to shoot more freely. We had the chance of Strefezza. We did what we could and created something anyway."

On coach Cesc Fabregas, he added: "He loves playing football, he asks us not only to attack the depth, but also to drop back and tie up the game, he is a coach who makes requests that are suited to how modern football has evolved now, where roles almost no longer exist."

