Como coach Cesc invites debate after 'style' question: Thank God I don't need to work in football to live...

Como coach Cesc Fabregas felt the conditions influenced their 2-2 draw at Venezia on Sunday.

Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia struck first for Venezia before Antonio Candela drew Como level via the spot. Andrea Belotti then put Como ahead before Gaetano Oristanio struck for Venezia to earn the point.

Afterwards, Cesc said: "Yes, I agree (the wind affected the game), the cold too. But when you don't win I'm not happy, I don't sleep, I get p***ed off. But when you see a match like that, us without fans, them scoring goals, us coming back despite the wind against us.

"I think today is an evening from which Como will grow. They gave me a great evening in terms of mentality and desire to grow."

On Belotti, he said: "He scored, we're happy, he deserved to play more, the goal wasn't coming today but you could see he was close to the goal. Today he finally played, scored, gave experience to the team."

Asked about sticking to his style of play, Cesc also stated: "I'm not here to judge anyone, but I say that I believe a lot in my players. I believe in my work, I know what I do day after day, life is short, I must not think: 'Today I have to win', playing with fear. No, I don't want to play with fear.

"Thank God I don't need to work in football to live, I do it because I am passionate about it, because football is wonderful. I don't see my family to work, maybe not? But I work with guys who give me everything day after day and I do it in the way I like. Going to play with fear or throwing the ball away waiting for the roulette to reward me with the ball going one way or the other, I don't feel it's mine. I say this sincerely.

"I'm happy with the performance of the guys today. Then winning is important, but for me the way you win is important. Today there was a significant growth in mentality, because they make me believe even more in what we are doing."

