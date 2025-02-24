Atalanta coach Gasperini talks up title chances after defeating Empoli

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini isn't ruling out going for the Scudetto after their 5-0 rout of Empoli.

The result leaves La Dea three points off leaders Inter Milan and two points from second-place Napoli - with the two leaders to meet this weekend.

Gasperini said, “We have an extraordinary position in the table after 26 rounds. The next match is against Venezia, which is again by no means easy, so we hope to get closer to one or both when the head-to-head is next weekend. I think Atalanta’s campaign has been extraordinary and we are very proud of that.

“A lot can also depend on the moments when you play certain fixtures. There are quality teams near the bottom of the table and if you are not at 100 per cent, they can cause you huge problems,” added Gasperini.

“We’re also getting into the latter stages of the season that become decisive with many games starting to weigh on the top clubs. There are many hidden dangers out there, which is what makes Serie A so fascinating.”

Gasperini also said: “We have been very unlucky with a series of injuries, especially Scalvini and Scamacca who were just coming back and then we lost them again, plus Kossounou. I cannot say that I expected us to be up there, I said earlier this season that if we were still up there with 10 rounds to go, then we’d talk. Now there are 12 to go and we’re up there. We were also top of the table for a while.

“I will be honest, in June after we won the Europa League and had certain plans, I looked around and thought Inter were the only real option for the title, then we’d challenge for the other positions. What Napoli have done is also extraordinary, but if we are up there, then we may as well keep trying.”