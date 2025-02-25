Stramaccioni surprised by Napoli performance in Como defeat

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni admits he was surprised by Napoli's defeat to Como on the weekend.

The defeat saw Napoli surrender their Serie A leadership to Inter Milan this week.

Stramaccioni told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Napoli's match in Como was surprising, (Antonio) Conte's team dominated in the first half. In the first 45 minutes the feeling was that the game was one-goal even if there weren't any great goal-scoring opportunities."

And he added: "In the second half everything was different: the move to remove (Romelu) Lukaku I think was dictated by the need to attack the space. At the end of the match Conte was discouraged and not angry. Napoli used to score a goal and it was difficult to do so, now instead they concede too much. In the matches in which Napoli played with 3-5-2 they were unable to control the game in terms of play and distances on the pitch.

"Will they return to 4-3-3? I don't know if they will do it against Inter. (Noah) Okafor has been here for a month, (Giacomo) Raspadori played as a winger under (Italy coach Luciano) Spalletti. I really don't know how Conte will behave, maybe he will mirror Inter and continue with 3-5-2."

