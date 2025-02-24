Paz assures Como fans after 5-star Napoli performance

Tribal Football
Nico Paz insists he's happy at Como.

The Argentina midfielder has been superb for Como in recent weeks, including yesterday as he impressed in victory over Napoli.

A summer arrival from Real Madrid, Paz told Como's website: "I'm happy, I want to do well for the team. I haven't set myself any goals this season. Whatever comes is fine, the important thing is to grow both personally and as a team...

"I'm still very young and I don't want to think about anything else at the moment other than Como. I want to try to achieve our goal (staying up) as soon as possible, with as many points as possible.

"I want to think about improving game after game, this is my only thought. I'm very happy in Como, I have my family close by: I'm happy and I want to continue like this together with my teammates." 

