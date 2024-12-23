Spalletti talks Conte's Napoli; Chiesa progress with Liverpool

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is impressed by Antonio Conte's work at Napoli.

Conte has revived Napoli as a title contender after the team's collapse following Spalletti's decision to resign after guiding them to the Scudetto two years ago.

Spalletti told Domenico Sportivo: "Napoli are on the road to going all the way and fighting for the Scudetto. They are having a great championship, you can see a very clear team identity, they are strong and have a strong coach, and a very strong environment.

"(Stanislav) Lobotka? He is one of those who has determined a lot: whoever plays in that role must be the beacon of the team, and he is."

Meanwhile, Spalletti also commented on Fede Chiesa's situation at Liverpool.

He said: "He goes over the obstacle on his own, he creates advantageous situations for the team, he takes it, he looks you in the eye, he goes over there and offers situations on his own. But it's clear that he has to start playing more consistently.

"Would he have done well to stay in Italy? I don't know, but perhaps now he will have the knowledge that will help him grow further.

"For me he can help any team in any league, but from the point of view of physical impact we need to make progress. Even against France we suffered a bit from their size and intensity of pace. From this point of view we need to make progress."