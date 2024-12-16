Lecce wing-back Dorgu to choose Napoli over Prem rivals

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Napoli are leading the race for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Denmark international is being tracked by Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, Il Mattino says Dorgu has informed Napoli he's ready to move to them should they firm up their interest next month.

Napoli are willing to offer €32m for the youngster.

Dorgu has played 51 games for Lecce. His contract runs until the summer of 2029. 

 

