Napoli eyeing Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Napoli are eyeing Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa for the January market.

The Azzurri are considering a loan-to-buy proposal for the Italy attacker.

Il Napolista says Napoli may try to sign Chiesa as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian has recently been linked with Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United among others.

Kvaratskhelia's current contract expires in the summer of 2027 - and if there is no extension going forward, Napoli could seek to sign a replacement before cashing in on the attacker.

Chiesa's contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2028.

 

