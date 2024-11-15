Spalletti delighted as Italy defeat Belgium

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was left pleased with their 1-0 Nations League win against Belgium.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali struck the winner for the Azzurri.

Spalletti said afterwards: “The lads did well, because the pitch got really heavy in the second half, we lost a bit of sharpness when in possession and made a few too many misplaced passes.

“As we said before the game, in places like this, you have to keep the ball, that is essential to take the pressure off and control the game.

“When Belgium pinned us back into our own half it was tough, but they fought like lions.”

On Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella's performance, Spalletti was enthusiastic.

“He was wonderful. The attitude from everyone was excellent, as they showed they are a tough team,” added Spalletti.

