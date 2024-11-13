Lazio hero Veron impressed by Baroni's players: They're doing well

Lazio title winner Juan Sebastian Veron admits he's enjoying Marco Baroni's team this season.

The Estudiantes president says he's impressed by Lazio's midfield this term.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I always have a special eye for midfielders, perhaps because I know the job. I like (Nicolo) Rovella: young, dynamic, with an excellent vision of the game. And I appreciate (Mateo) Guendouzi, someone who has the strength to bring the ball close to the opponent's area and then duet with the attackers. It seems to me that Lazio is doing pretty well in the middle there.

"(Mattia) Zaccagni? He has talent, he just needs to believe more in his own abilities. And then, up front, there's Pedro who always skips past his opponent, there's (Boulaye) Dia and (Taty) Castellanos. I repeat: not champions, but all functional to the idea of ​​football that Baroni has in mind.

"Did I expect a start like this? I'll be honest: no, I didn't imagine it. The credit goes above all to the coach who was able to give the group a precise identity. Now, however, I recommend: we must proceed with the lights off.

"Does second place require a lot of psychological energy? I know it well, and here Baroni will have to be good at managing. In the meantime, Lazio has put together a streak of six consecutive victories, which is not a small number: look, winning six games in a row is not easy even in training... Lazio has done it. In the Europa League, they have won all four scheduled matches. This is a path that gives confidence to all the players."