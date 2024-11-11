Lazio coach Baroni: We did what was needed to win at Monza

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was delighted after their 1-0 win at Monza.

Mattia Zaccagni proved Lazio's matchwinner on the day, leaving Baroni pleased.

Is this a Lazio who knows how to win even with the heart and also knowing how to suffer?

"We are a group that wants to do well, we put in intensity to play a great game. This type of game was needed, because we have seen all the games of Monza and it is a team that has also put Atalanta and Milan in difficulty. For me Lazio proved to be mature, here it was not easy at all. We also had two to three occasions when we could score but Turati was good. The victory for me is extraordinary, even for how this game was managed by Lazio."

Why did you change the formation playing 4-3-3?

"Because we needed more dribbling in the middle of the field and I needed a low vertex that could also work with the trio to keep their quarters and contain the two trequartists. For me it was a great Lazio because it was not easy to face Monza. I looked at the ranking, clearly I am happy especially for our enthusiasm. We want to increase and feed their passion, we can also lose in the future. It can happen. But we must never miss the performance."

Was it a merit to have been able to play a dirty game? Is your job behind the best Pedro?

"I say that he is a great champion, if he is physically well he is formidable. He has an incredible sense of belonging, has played with champions but is always made available to everyone. When there are players on a team, it becomes easier. Also in Turin with Juventus we managed to play also alternating other characteristics, from that game I must say that we grew up ."

Is Rovella one of the players who can carve out an important space in the national team too?

"I have always tried to get the most out of everyone by trying to enhance them. He can also do the top, because he is mobile and knows how to play both short and long. He can be a median, even the half-launch that is thrown and goes inside. For me he is an all-fielder as they say. I am fortunate that there are very high level guys like Rovella and others."