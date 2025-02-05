Tribal Football
Southampton and Parma blow deadline Sylla signing
Parma’s late attempt to hijack Southampton’s deadline day move for Abakar Sylla ultimately collapsed.

The 22-year-old defender had initially agreed to join Saints on loan with an option to buy but changed his mind at the last moment.

Instead, he opted for a move to Serie A side Parma, leaving Southampton frustrated and unable to secure a replacement in time.

Despite Sylla falling out of favor at Strasbourg, his proposed loan to Parma also fell through due to time constraints.

French outlet L’Équipe reported that all paperwork had been signed, but the deal could not be completed before the deadline.

Southampton were left without a new centre-back after the unexpected twist in negotiations.

