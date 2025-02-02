DONE DEAL: Strasbourg sign Brighton defender Barco
Strasbourg have signed Brighton fullback Valentin Barco.
The Argentine has cut short his season-long loan with Sevilla to move to Ligue 1 Strasbourg in a similar temporary deal to the end of the campaign.
Barco, 20, made just eight appearance for Sevilla before being recalled.
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: "It is important for Valentin to play, and this gives him that chance to get games.
"He had a frustrating time with Sevilla, but this gives him a fresh start and a new opportunity. We wish him well for the second half of the season."