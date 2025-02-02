Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Strasbourg sign Brighton defender Barco

Strasbourg have signed Brighton fullback Valentin Barco.

The Argentine has cut short his season-long loan with Sevilla to move to Ligue 1 Strasbourg in a similar temporary deal to the end of the campaign.

Barco, 20, made just eight appearance for Sevilla before being recalled.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: "It is important for Valentin to play, and this gives him that chance to get games.

"He had a frustrating time with Sevilla, but this gives him a fresh start and a new opportunity. We wish him well for the second half of the season."

