DONE DEAL: Southampton forward Amo-Ameyaw completes loan move to Strasbourg
Southampton forward Sam Amo-Ameyaw has completed a loan move to French club RC Strasbourg this week.

The teenager moves to France in a deal that will see Strasbourg sign him permanently for nearly €10million (around £8M) this summer. Amo-Ameyaw revealed he had not been training with the first team regularly under Juric due to the size of the squad in a recent interview which may have pushed the move ahead. 

A club statement wished him well for the future after he worked his way through the academy. 

"We would like to wish Sam the best of luck for the future and thank him for his contribution to the club during his time here." 

Strasbourg, managed by former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, are currently ninth in Ligue 1 and will welcome the addition of Amo-Ameyaw who could add the attacking diversity needed to push into a European qualification spot. 

