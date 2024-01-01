Soule announces Juventus departure BEFORE Roma medical check

Matias Soule has announced he is leaving Juventus.
The Argentina winger, who spent last season with Frosinone, is signing for AS Roma.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Soule is today undergoing a Roma medical and before the checks he posted a farewell message to Juve.
The youngster stated: "Thank you dear Juventus for all these years together, I have grown as a person and above all as a man.
"Thanks to all the fans and all the people who work in the club who have always treated me well from day one. I will never forget you.
"Muchas gracias".