Roma to match Leicester bid for Juventus winger Soule

AS Roma are competing with Leicester City for Juventus winger Matias Soule.

The Foxes have had one offer of €25m turned down by Juve over the past week.

TMW says Roma intend to match Leicester's bid knowing they're Soule's preference. The Argentina winger has already agreed personal terms with the Giallorossi.

However, Juve are insisting Soule will not leave for less than €35m this summer.

For their part, Leicester are willing to go to €30m to get the deal done.