Juventus accept Leicester offer for Soule, but...

Leicester City are said to have agreed a fee with Juventus for the transfer of Matias Soule.

The 21-year-old Argentina youth international first impressed at Velez Sarsfield in his homeland.

He then moved to Juve in 2021, signing for their academy, before going out on loan to Frosinone last term.

Per Mirko Di Natale, the player is not eager to move to Leicester, despite their interest.

He is said to prefer staying in Italy, where he believes that he can shine the best.

Soule is wanted by AS Roma, while West Ham United are also said to be circling.

