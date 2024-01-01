Leicester losing ground to Roma in battle for Juventus winger Soule

Leicester City are losing ground in the battle for Juventus winger Matias Soule.

The Foxes appeared favourites to sign the Argentina international this summer, with Juventus.

But Il Corriere dello Sport says Soule's head has been turned by the interest of AS Roma.

Juve are demanding €30m to sell Soule, with Roma tabling a bid of €23m plus €2m in bonuses.

The Bianconeri have rejected the offer and are waiting on Leicester to make a counter proposal.

However, for his part, Soule is favouring Roma as he only wants to leave for England for a title challenger.